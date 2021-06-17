The neon lights won't just be bright on Broadway this fall. On Thursday, the John W. Engeman Theater in Northport announced its 2021-22 season, which will kick off on Sept. 16 with the jukebox musical "Smokey Joe's Cafe."

"After a year of darkness, we are so grateful and proud to be producing theater once again. There is nothing as exciting as sharing the joy of live theater with fellow audience members and feeling the electricity of an in-person band and cast of talented performers," said Richard Dolce, Engeman's producing artistic director in a statement.

The season will start on an upbeat note with "Smokey Joe's Cafe," which spotlights the pop songs of Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller. The show, which features such classic hits as "On Broadway," "Hound Dog" and "Love Potion No. 9," runs through Oct. 31.

For its holiday offering, Engeman will present Rodgers and Hammerstein's "The Sound of Music" (Nov. 11-Dec. 26) before revisiting the '80s with the hair band musical "Rock of Ages" from Jan. 13 to Feb. 27.

Following "Rock of Ages" will be Chazz Palminteri's "A Bronx Tale" (March 17-May 1) about a street kid torn between his father and the mob boss he idolizes. The flashy "Kinky Boots," featuring songs by Cyndi Lauper, steps in from May 19 to July 3. Rounding out the season from July 14 to Aug. 28 is "On Your Feet!" which celebrates the lives and music of husband and wife duo Emilio and Gloria Estefan.

Tickets for all shows go on sale Monday; call 631-261-2900 or visit engemantheater.com to purchase. Audience members will be required to show proof of vaccination upon arrival.

As a warmup for its new season, Engeman will be presenting a series of summer concerts beginning July 10. Among those scheduled to perform are Carole Bufford on opening night, Kelli Barrett and Jarrod Spector (July 17), comic Joe DeVito (July 24) and Woodbury-raised Broadway veteran Adam Pascal (Aug. 14).