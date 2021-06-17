TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
EntertainmentTheater

'Smokey Joe's Cafe' to kick off Engeman's new season Sept. 16

Patrons of John W. Engeman Theater in Northport

Patrons of John W. Engeman Theater in Northport will need to provide proof of vaccination before entering. Credit: John W. Engeman Theater

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Print

The neon lights won't just be bright on Broadway this fall. On Thursday, the John W. Engeman Theater in Northport announced its 2021-22 season, which will kick off on Sept. 16 with the jukebox musical "Smokey Joe's Cafe."

"After a year of darkness, we are so grateful and proud to be producing theater once again. There is nothing as exciting as sharing the joy of live theater with fellow audience members and feeling the electricity of an in-person band and cast of talented performers," said Richard Dolce, Engeman's producing artistic director in a statement.

The season will start on an upbeat note with "Smokey Joe's Cafe," which spotlights the pop songs of Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller. The show, which features such classic hits as "On Broadway," "Hound Dog" and "Love Potion No. 9," runs through Oct. 31.

For its holiday offering, Engeman will present Rodgers and Hammerstein's "The Sound of Music" (Nov. 11-Dec. 26) before revisiting the '80s with the hair band musical "Rock of Ages" from Jan. 13 to Feb. 27.

Following "Rock of Ages" will be Chazz Palminteri's "A Bronx Tale" (March 17-May 1) about a street kid torn between his father and the mob boss he idolizes. The flashy "Kinky Boots," featuring songs by Cyndi Lauper, steps in from May 19 to July 3. Rounding out the season from July 14 to Aug. 28 is "On Your Feet!" which celebrates the lives and music of husband and wife duo Emilio and Gloria Estefan.

Tickets for all shows go on sale Monday; call 631-261-2900 or visit engemantheater.com to purchase. Audience members will be required to show proof of vaccination upon arrival.

As a warmup for its new season, Engeman will be presenting a series of summer concerts beginning July 10. Among those scheduled to perform are Carole Bufford on opening night, Kelli Barrett and Jarrod Spector (July 17), comic Joe DeVito (July 24) and Woodbury-raised Broadway veteran Adam Pascal (Aug. 14).

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

More Entertainment

Amy Schumer attends The Charlize Theron Africa Outreach
Amy Schumer TV show films at Island Park restaurant
Annie Murphy stars in AMC's "Kevin Can
'Kevin Can [Expletive] Himself': Watchable, engaging oddball
Commack native Eddie Liu stars as Henry Yan
'Kung Fu's' Eddie Liu on how he got his start
Kung Fu -- Image Number: KF_Henry_Seamless_3426r.jpg -- Pictured:
From Commack to 'Kung Fu': Eddie Liu talks being cast in new CW show, more
Amy Schumer, in lilac hoodie, shoots a scene
Amy Schumer's streaming series films in Malverne parking lot
Valerie Bertinelli will play a restaurant owner in
Valerie Bertinelli joins NBC sitcom 'Hungry'
Didn’t find what you were looking for?