Engeman Theater moves 'The Sound of Music,' subs with 'White Christmas'

The John W. Engeman Theater in Northport has moved "The Sound of Music" to November 2022. Credit: John W. Engeman Theater

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
The John W. Engeman Theater will not be alive with "The Sound of Music" for the upcoming holiday season.

On Tuesday, the heads of the Northport theater announced that the show had been rescheduled because it featured three children younger than 12 in the cast, none of whom would be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

"As part of our agreement with the actors union, Actors' Equity, we are required to have a fully vaccinated cast and crew for this season," managing director Kevin O'Neill and producing artistic director Richard Dolce said in a statement. "While this is fine for most of the shows in our season, it has proved problematic for 'The Sound of Music.' which has at least 3 children under the age of 12 in the cast. Those young actors would not be able to be vaccinated as none of the vaccines have been approved or authorized for children under the age of 12."

"White Christmas" will instead be presented from Nov. 11 through Jan. 2 with "The Sound of Music" moving to November 2022. Those who had tickets to "The Sound of Music" will be mailed tickets for "White Christmas" from Engeman.

The Engeman kicks off its 2021-22l season on Sept. 16 with the musical "Smokey Joe's Cafe."

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

