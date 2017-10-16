Emmy- and Golden Globe-winner Anthony Edwards, who broke many a heart when he died of brain cancer in the hit TV series “ER,” will make his Broadway debut in the revival of “Children of a Lesser God” next spring.
Mark Medoff’s play is the story of a former student at a school for the deaf and the teacher who falls in love with her. It won the Tony for best play when it debuted in 1980, then went on to become a movie, winning a best actress Oscar for Marlee Matlin.
Edwards, 55, will play Mr. Franklin, head of the school, with previously announced Lauren Ridloff as the student and Joshua Jackson as her teacher. Kenny Leon will direct.
Performances are set to start on March 22 with an April 11 opening at Studio 54. For more information, go to childrenofalessergodbroadway.com,
