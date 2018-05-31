TODAY'S PAPER
'Escape to Margaritaville' to play last performance July 1

Alison Luff and Paul Alexander Nolan star in

Alison Luff and Paul Alexander Nolan star in "Escape to Margaritaville," which will play its final performance at Broadway's Marquis Theatre on July 1. Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com
The cast of "Escape to Margaritaville" doesn't have much more time to find that lost shaker of salt. Producers announced on Thursday that the Broadway musical featuring the songs of Jimmy Buffett will play its final performance on July 1.

The show, which opened March 15, uses the Buffett song catalog, including "Margaritaville" and "Cheeseburger in Paradise," as the framework for a story about inhabitants at a tropical island resort, including a carefree bartender, vacationers looking for love and beach bums. "Escape to Margaritaville" opened to mixed reviews, with many critics stating that Parrotheads, the term for Buffett's hardcore fans, were the musical's core audience.

A national tour of "Escape to Margaritaville" is set to begin in October 2019 with its first stop at the Providence Performing Arts Center.

