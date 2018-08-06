Bay Street extends 'Evita' run

Stand back, Sag Harbor. You're going to get a little more of "Evita."

Bay Street Theater announced on Monday that following its successful opening weekend, the show's run has been extended. "Evita," which had been scheduled to run through Aug. 26, will now close on Sept. 2. The Tim Rice-Andrew Lloyd Webber musical retells the story of flamboyant Eva Peron, the first lady to Argentina's president Juan Peron from 1946 to 1952.

Among the sold-out crowd for Saturday night's opening were Oscar-winner Mercedes Ruehl; actor Harris Yulin, who played Richard Nixon in Bay Street's previous production "Frost/Nixon," cartoonist Jules Feiffer and "ABC World News Tonight" anchor David Muir.