THE INHERITANCE (Ethel Barrymore Theatre, 243 W. 47th St., previews start Sept. 27 for a Nov. 17 opening)

Comparison to "Angels in America" are inevitable with this transfer from London’s West End. For one thing, the play is in two parts and like "Angels," it also deal with the lives of gay men. Matthew Lopez's drama, which won four Olivier Awards inlcuding best new play, was inspired by E.M. Forster’s “Howards End” and spans several generations of young, ambitious New Yorkers living in the city after the AIDS crisis.

JAGGED LITTLE PILL (Broadhurst Theatre, 235 W. 44th St., previews start Nov. 3 for a Dec. 5 opening)

Anticipation is high for this show, which already had a sold-out run for 79 performances when it plays at American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts from May through July. Canadian singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette’s music is the heart of this jukebox musical by Diablo Cody about a Connecticut family with a pill-popping mother and a workaholic father. In addition to familiar songs ("You Oughta Know," "Ironic"), it wil feature a handful of new numbers.

TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL (Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, 205 W. 46th St., previews start Oct. 12 for a Nov. 7 opening)

Last year, it was "The Cher Show" and this year Broadway saltues another iconic diva with "Tina." Adrienne Warren, who starred as the queen of rock ‘n’ roll in the London production, crosses the pond for the U.S. premiere of Katori Hall’s musical that looks back at the singer’s life from her humble beginnings in Nutbush, Tennessee. The crowd will probably be dancing in the aisles the moment "Proud Mary" starts playing.

BETRAYAL (Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, 242 W. 45th St., through Dec. 8)

"The Avengers" star Tom Hiddleston makes his Broadway debut in this revival of Harold Pinter's classic about the aftermath of a woman's extramarital affair with her husband's best friend.

DERREN BROWN SECRET (Cort Theatre, 138 W. 48th St., Sept. 15-Jan. 4)

It's magic time as the mentalist and illusionist brings his mind games to Broadway in a limited run that us to explore the beliefs that guide our lives.

THE HEIGHT OF THE STORM (Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, 261 W. 47th St., in previews, then runs Sept. 24-Nov. 17)

Veteran actors Eileen Atkins and Jonathan Pryce star in this story of a longtime couple whose relationship begins to fall apart after 50 years together.

THE GREAT SOCIETY (Vivian Beaumont Theater at Lincoln Center, 150 W. 65th St., Oct. 1-Nov. 30)

Robert Schenkkan follows his Tony Award-winning “All the Way” with this new play about Lyndon Johnson after his triumphant election victory. Booths will be set up in the lobby where people can vote for their choices for the Democratic and Republican presidential primaries.

FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME (Booth Theatre, 222 W. 45th St., Oct. 2-Jan. 5)

The rap improv group started by Lin-Manuel Miranda (who will perform at some shows, along with guests like Christopher Jackson and Daveed Diggs) moves uptown, with an often hysterical mix of sketches and lots of audience participation.

SLAVE PLAY (John Golden Theatre, 252 W. 45th St., in previews for an Oct. 6 opening)

The provocative and intense play about race and sex by current theatrical wunderkind Jeremy O. Harris moves to Broadway after an acclaimed run last season at the New York Theater Workshop.

LINDA VISTA (previews begin Sept. 19, then runs Oct. 10-Nov. 10) The title of Tracy Letts' new comedy refers to a San Diego apartment complex where a 50-something loser in life and love named Wheeler has just taken up residence.

THE ROSE TATTOO (American Airlines Theatre, 227 W. 42nd St., previews begin Sept. 19, then runs Oct. 15-Dec. 8)

Oscar winner Marisa Tomei stars in this revival of the Tennessee Williams classic about a grieving widow and the mysterious trucker who hopes to show her how to live again.

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL (Longacre Theatre, 220 W. 48th St., in previews for an Oct. 16 opening)

Rick Riordan’s bestselling young adult novel comes to the stage and gets musicalized. It's all about a teenager from Long Island with ADHD and dyslexia who discovers he’s the son of Poseidon.

THE SOUND INSIDE (Studio 54, 254 W. 54th St., in previews for an Oct. 17 opening)

Adam Rapp's drama stars Mary-Louise Parker as an Ivy League university professor who joins forces a student joins forces with a student to face a challenge she can’t handle alone.

AMERICAN UTOPIA (Hudson Theatre, 141 W. 44th St., previews begin Oct. 4 then runs Oct. 20-Jan. 19)

David Byrne of the Talking Heads begins a 16-week Broadway residency in support of his 2018 album "American Utopia." He and an ensemble bring new life to both his Talking Heads hits and his solo works.

SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW (Stephen Sondheim Theatre, Nov. 11-Jan. 5)

Let it snow, big time, as the surreal spectacle created and staged by Russian clown Slava Polunin returns to Broadway for the first time in 11 years. The finale, in particular, will give you the chills.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL (previews begin Nov. 7 then runs Nov. 20-Jan. 5)

George C. Scott earned an Emmy nomination Ebenezer Scrooge in a 1984 TV movie of "A Christmas Carol." Now his son Campbell Scott takes on the role of Charles Dickens' miserable miser.

WEST SIDE STORY (Broadway Theatre, 1681 Broadway, previews start Dec. 10 for a Feb. 6 opening)

This beloved classic retelling of “Romeo and Juliet” gets a do-over from director Ivo van Hove, who will tinker with the iconic Jerome Robbins choreography. We assume the Sharks and the Jets will still not get along.