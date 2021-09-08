There's a new electricity in the air on Broadway, and not just from the bright lights on those marquees that have been finally turned on for the first time since March 2020.

"Everybody who is going back to the theater at this time couldn’t be more excited, couldn't be more enthusiastic about the art form and all of it coming back," said Bonnie Comley, president of the board of the Drama League. "Whatever emoji goes with that, beating hearts, is what it's going to be first off."

Along with that new energy is an emphasis on safety, she said. Patrons will need to show proof of COVID vaccination and be masked, and all actors, crew and theater staff have to be fully vaccinated according to mandates set by the Broadway League.

Four shows — the recently closed "Springsteen on Broadway" and the still-running "Pass Over," "Waitress" and "Hadestown" — have already opened on Broadway, but the fall season begins in earnest Sept. 14 as the fab four of "Chicago," "Hamilton," "The Lion King" and "Wicked" return.

Of the 30-plus shows opening — and reopening — this fall, what's most striking is the number that deal with issues of race and present new opportunities for actors of color. Broadway's back big time, and here's the rundown of what to see.

SEPTEMBER

PASS OVER (August Wilson Theatre, 245 W. 52nd St., through Oct. 10) This three-person urban dramedy was inspired by "Waiting for Godot" and the book of Exodus.

WAITRESS (Ethel Barrymore Theatre, 243 W. 47th St., through Jan. 9)

The smell of fresh-baked pie will be in the air again for a limited run with Sara Bareilles returning as the diner damsel in distress through Oct. 17.

HADESTOWN (Walter Kerr Theatre, 219 W. 48th St., reopened Sept. 2) — Say hell, yes, to the winner of eight Tony Awards, including best musical and featured actor André De Shields.

CHICAGO (Ambassador Theatre, 219 W. 49th St., reopens Sept. 14) — Get set for a new round of murder, music, muckraking journalism and more of that old razzle dazzle.

HAMILTON (Richard Rodgers Theatre, 226 W. 46th St., reopens Sept. 14) — The Lin-Manuel Miranda smash is all rapped up and ready for opening.

THE LION KING (Minskoff Theatre, 200 W. 45th St., reopens Sept. 14) — He is Simba, hear him roar and experience the feeling of "Hakuna Matata" for a few worry-free hours.

WICKED (Gershwin Theatre, 221 W. 51st St., reopens Sept. 14) — Ding dong, the witch is alive again and still defying gravity.

COME FROM AWAY (Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre, 236 W. 45th St., reopens Sept. 21) — Prepare to be uplifted by this story of a Newfoundland town that aids stranded passengers on Sept. 11, 2001.

DAVID BYRNE’S AMERICAN UTOPIA (St. James Theatre, 246 W. 44th St., Sept. 21-March 6)

The Talking Heads front man brings back his piece of concert theater, which will be honored with a special Tony Award on Sept. 26.

MOULIN ROUGE! (Al Hirschfeld Theatre, 302 W. 45th St., reopens Sept. 24)

Ooh la la! On Sept. 23, front line workers will be treated to a special dress rehearsal of this fancy French pastry.

ALADDIN (New Amsterdam Theatre, 214 W. 42nd St., reopens Sept. 28) — If you’ve dreamed of Genie coming back for the past 18 months, your wish has been granted.

LACKAWANNA BLUES (Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, 261 W. 47th St., begins previews Sept. 14 and runs Sept. 28-Oct. 31) — Ruben Santiago-Hudson is the writer, director and star of this solo effort about Miss Rachel, the owner of a boarding house who raised him.

OCTOBER

SIX THE MUSICAL (Brooks Atkinson Theatre, 256 W. 47th St., begins previews Sept. 17, opens Oct. 3)

Heads will roll in this musical about the six wives of England’s King Henry VIII.

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD (Shubert Theatre, 225 W. 44th St., reopens Oct. 3) — Jeff Daniels and Celia Keenan-Bolger are back as Atticus Finch and his daughter, Scout.

TINA (Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, 205 W. 46th St., reopens Oct. 8) — "Proud Mary" keeps on burnin’ and Adrienne Warren is on fire as music legend Tina Turner.

CHICKEN AND BISCUITS (Circle in the Square Theatre, 235 W. 50th St., begins previews Sept. 23, run Oct. 10-Jan. 2) — A woman’s plans for the perfect funeral for her father go downhill in Douglas Lyons’ new comedy.

IS THIS A ROOM? (Lyceum Theatre, 149 W. 45th St., begins previews Sept. 24, runs Oct. 11-Jan. 16) — It doesn’t get more real than this — the text of this experimental drama is a transcript of an actual FBI interrogation.

GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY (Belasco Theatre, 111 W. 44th St., reopens Oct. 13) — The songs of Bob Dylan set the stage for this Depression-era musical.

THE LEHMAN TRILOGY (Nederland Theatre, 208 W. 41 St., Oct. 14-Jan. 2) —This acclaimed drama recounts the rags to riches to rag saga of the Lehman family of financiers.

AIN’T TOO PROUD (Imperial Theatre, reopens Oct. 16) — Get ready, ‘cause here it come as this musical about The Temptations returns.

DANA H. (Lyceum Theatre, 149 W. 45th St., begins previews Oct. 1, runs Oct. 17-Jan. 16) — Deidre O’Connell lip syncs to a recorded interview by playwright Lucas Hnath’s mother, a hospice chaplain who was held hostage for five months by a psychotic client.

FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME (Booth Theatre, 222 W. 45th St., begins previews Oct. 7, opens Oct. 19) — Lin-Manuel Miranda co-created this improv blend of music, dance and comedy.

JAGGED LITTLE PILL (Broadhurst Theatre, 235 W. 44th St., reopens Oct. 21) — The music of Alanis Morissette is featured in this musical about a very dysfunctional family.

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (Majestic Theatre, 247 W, 44th St., reopens Oct. 22) — This long-running hit features the only person who enjoys wearing a mask.

CAROLINE, OR CHANGE (Studio 54, 254 W. 54th St., begins previews Oct. 8, runs Oct. 27-Jan. 9) — Sharon D. Clarke makes her Broadway debut as Caroline, a maid living through the Civil Rights Movement in 1963.

THOUGHTS OF A COLORED MAN (252 W. 45th St., previews begin Oct. 1, opens Oct. 31 — The spoken word, rhythm, humor and slam poetry come together in this play about seven Black men in Brooklyn.

NOVEMBER

THE BOOK OF MORMON (Eugene O’Neill Theatre, 230 W. 49th St., reopens Nov. 5) — Nothing is sacred in this irreverent musical from the creators of "South Park."

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (Lyric Theatre, 213 W. 42nd St., reopens Nov. 12) — The show about J.K. Rowling’s wonder wizard has been condensed from two parts to one.

DIANA (Longacre Theatre, 220 W. 48th St., begins previews Nov. 2, opens Nov. 17)

Get a sneak peek of this new musical about Princess Diana Oct. 1 on Netflix.

TROUBLE IN MIND (American Airlines Theatre, 227 W. 42nd St., begins previews Oct. 29, opens Nov. 18) — LaChanze stars in Alice Childress’ 1955 drama about a Black stage actress dealing with racism.

CLYDE’S (Hayes Theatre, 240 W. 44th St., previews begin Nov. 3, opens Nov. 22) — Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage’s latest play takes place at a sandwich shop with an incarcerated staff.

DECEMBER

MRS. DOUBTFIRE (Stephen Sondheim Theatre, 124 W. 43rd St., resumes previews Oct. 21, opens Dec. 5)

Rob McClure gets all dolled up for the title role in this musical based on the 1993 film starring Robin Williams.

COMPANY (Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, 242 W. 45th St., resumes previews Nov. 15, opens Dec. 9) — Katrina Lenk and Northport native Patti LuPone star in this revival of the Stephen Sondheim musical.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN (Music Box Theatre, 239 W. 45th St., reopens Dec. 11) — Jordan Fisher is who will be found playing the title teen in this Tony-winning smash.

FLYING OVER SUNSET (Vivian Beaumont Theatre, 150 W. 65th St., begins previews Nov. 11, opens Dec. 13) — This fictional musical about writer Aldous Huxley, author and ambassador Clare Booth Luce, actor Cary Grant and LSD promises to be a real trip.

COMING SOON

MJ THE MUSICAL (Neil Simon Theatre, 250 W. 52nd St., begins previews Dec. 6, opens Feb. 1) — Michael Jackson’s life and music take the stage in this highly anticipated musical.

THE MUSIC MAN (Winter Garden Theatre, 1634 Broadway, begins previews Dec. 20, opens Feb. 22) — If anything can get audiences back to Broadway, it’s Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster and the sound of "76 Trombones."