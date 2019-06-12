Yente could never have imagined a better match than this.

The producers of the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene’s “Fiddler on the Roof” and Reboot, a nonprofit Jewish arts and culture organization, are joining forces to present a special performance of the Off-Broadway musical on June 20, which is World Refugee Day. Each seat for the 6 p.m. show at the Stage 42 theater will be donated to refugees from all parts of the world.

Preceding the show at 5 p.m., guests can enjoy complimentary refreshments and concessions. They can also explore “After Anatevka: Jewish Immigration and American Reaction,” an exhibition in the theater lobby curated by author and Yiddish scholar Eddy Portnoy that reveals the Yiddish response to 1920s-era restrictions placed on Jewish immigrants.

A town hall-style event moderated by activist-educator Luis A. Miranda Jr., in which the refugees (and the leaders of organizations working to protect their rights) can relate their experiences, will follow the show.

“We are honored to be welcoming in a diverse group of refugees to the show on World Refugee Day,” said the producers of Fiddler on the Roof. “This will be an emotional and moving day, and we are proud to be partnering with so many amazing organizations in bringing them to see the show.”