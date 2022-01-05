'Flying Over Sunset' to end Broadway run on Jan. 16

The trip is about to end for "Flying Over Sunset," the offbeat Broadway musical recounting the LSD experiences of actor Cary Grant, writer Aldous Huxley and U.S. ambassador Clare Booth Luce.The show will play its final performance on Jan. 16, three weeks earlier than its original Feb. 6 closing date.

"Flying Over Sunset" stars Tony Yazbeck as Grant, Harry Hadden-Patton as Huxley and Carmen Cusack as Luce, and is set in the 1950s when the three characters trip on LSD together one night and confront the mysteries of their lives and their world. It opened Dec. 13 at Lincoln Center's Vivian Beaumont Theater to mostly negative reviews.

The musical was set to begin previews on March 12, 2020, the same day that Broadway was forced to shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. When "Flying Over Sunset" closes, it will have played 28 previews and 35 performances.

In recent weeks, several other Broadway shows have announced closing dates due to the recent spike in positive COVID cases including "Waitress," "Jagged Little Pill" and "Ain't Too Proud."