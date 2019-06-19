The whirlwind known as Lin-Manuel Miranda is ready to take Broadway by storm once again.

The Tony-winning composer-writer-actor behind the phenomenal "Hamilton" announced Tuesday on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" that "Freestyle Love Supreme," the freestyle/rap/comedy improv troupe that he co-founded, will arrive on Broadway in October. “Before 'Hamilton,' before 'In the Heights,' my first time performing in New York was with a freestyle hip-hop group called Freestyle Love Supreme,” he told Fallon.

Miranda started the troupe in 2003 with Anthony Veneziale and "In the Heights" director Thomas Kail when they were at Wesleyan University in Middletown, Connecticut. Since then the group has flourished with runs at Joe's Pub in 2013 and earlier this year at Greenwich House Theater in Manhattan. The troupe relies heavily on participation from audience members, who are asked to throw out words — as diverse a range from "regurgitate" to "seared salmon" — to inspire routines.

"Freestyle Love Supreme" is slated to run from Oct. 2 through Jan. 5 at the Booth Theatre. As in previous incarnations, you'll never know who might show up at a performance. Core cast members include Veneziale, while the rotating cast includes Miranda and "Hamilton" alums Christopher Jackson, James Monroe Iglehart and Daveed Diggs.