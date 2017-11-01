This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
EntertainmentTheater

Broadway’s ‘Frozen’ stars sing each other’s praises

The musical, starring Caissie Levy and Patti Murin, is scheduled to open on March 22.

Caissie Levy, pictured left, and Patti Murin celebrate

Caissie Levy, pictured left, and Patti Murin celebrate after their first rehearsal of "Frozen - The Broadway Musical," in July 2017. Photo Credit: Jenny Anderson

By Barbara Schuler  barbara.schuler@newsday.com @schulerb
There seems to be a real love story brewing at “Frozen” — between the actresses who play the two sisters.

Producers of the musical, based on the hit Disney film and coming to Broadway early next year, released a new video Wednesday in which the two leading ladies — Caissie Levy and Patti Murin — profess their love for their roles. And each other.

“These women save each other, they’re each other’s heroine,” says Levy, noting that the two “hit it off right from the beginning, on stage and off.”

The actresses are quick to heap praise on each other.

Murin on Levy: “She always makes it new and she makes it look beautifully effortless.”

Levy on Murin: “She brings so much heart and soul to Anna, she infuses her with so much life.”

And they finish each other’s thoughts. “We want to make these women flawed and strong and powerful,” says Levy. Murin picks it up, “There are men who try to say no. Their response is ‘I’m going to do it anyway.’ ”

“Frozen,” directed by Michael Grandage with music and lyrics by the creators of the film’s score, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, is set to start previews at the St. James Theatre in Manhattan on Feb. 22 with a March 22 opening. For ticket information, go to FrozenTheMusical.com.

