THE SHOW "Frozen"

THE DEAL The hit musical is getting ready for a new sister act. On Feb. 18, McKenzie Kurtz and Ciara Renée will take over for Patti Murin and Caissie Levy, respectively, as Anna and Elsa. Also joining the cast will be Ryan McCartan, who'll replace Joe Carroll as Hans. Original stars Levy, Murin, and Carroll will play their final performance on Feb. 16.

THE SHOW "Moulin Rouge!"

THE DEAL Australia Day is Jan. 26, and profits from that day's performance of "Moulin Rouge!" will be donated to Bushfire Relief, a charity to aid the continent which has been ravaged by fires. In addition, on Jan. 27 "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" & Friends will present the Make It Rain Rally at Le Poisson Rouge to benefit the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund and WIRES Australian Wildlife Rescue. Ben Folds, Postmodern Jukebox, the cast of "Moulin Rouge!" and other Broadway stars will perform. Show time is 7:30 p.m. and tickets ($30 advance, $35 day of) can be purchased at lpr.com.

THE SHOW "Seth Rudetsky's Broadway"

THE DEAL Tony Award winner Patina Miller will take center stage in the next installment of Rudetsky's popular concert series on Feb. 3. In addition to performing songs from her Broadway hits "Sister Act" and "Pippin," Miller will share backstage stories during a Q&A with Rudetsky. Proceeds will benefit Sandy Hook Promise, a nonprofit organization designed to put an end to gun violence. For tickets, call 212-997-6661 or visit thetownhall.org.

WHAT The Write Out Loud Songwriting Contest

THE DEAL Taylor Louderman, the original Regina George in Broadway's "Mean Girls," is teaming up with music director Benjamin Rauhala and Warner Music Group for this second annual contest that gives budding songwriters the chance to have their original song recorded, showcased and performed by Louderman and Broadway Alum, Broadway World reports. Deadline for entries is Jan. 31. For more details, go to talizlou.com.

PREMIERING THIS WEEK

A SOLDIER'S PLAY Blair Underwood and David Alan Grier star in Charles Fuller's Pulitzer Prize-winning drama about the investigation into the murder of a ruthless sergeant at a Louisiana Army base in 1944. Opens Tuesday at American Airlines Theatre. $59-$299; 212-719-1300, roundabouttheatre.org



GRAND HORIZONS Beth Wohl's play stars Jane Alexander and James Cromwell as parents who shock their children when they decide to end their 50-year marriage. Opens Thursday at Second Stage Theater. $59-$199; 212) 541-4516, 2st.com