'Game of Thrones' stage play in development

Dragons could soon be the hottest things on Broadway.

"Game of Thrones" writer George R.R. Martin is looking to bring the characters from his hugely popular fantasy novels and the subsequent HBO series to the stage. Martin will write a story for the stage version which will be produced by Simon Painter, Jonathan Sanford and Tim Lawson in partnership with Kilburn Live. Duncan MacMillan ("1984") will co-write the play and Dominic Cooke will direct.

The producers are looking to have simultaneous editions of the show running in London, New York City and Australia. They are targeting 2023 for the first production to premiere.

HBO's "Game of Thrones," which ran from 2011 to 2019, became a global phenomenon that racked up 59 Emmy Awards during its run.