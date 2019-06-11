TODAY'S PAPER
77° Good Evening
SEARCH
77° Good Evening
EntertainmentTheater

'Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus' to close on Sunday

Nathan Lane and Kristine Nielsen star in Taylor

Nathan Lane and Kristine Nielsen star in Taylor Mac's "Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus." Photo Credit: Julieta Cervantes

By Barbara Schuler barbara.schuler@newsday.com @schulerb
Print

How appropriate that what often amounts to the annual post-Tony Broadway bloodbath starts with a play all about bloodbaths. Taylor Mac’s irreverent comedy “Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus” will close Sunday, nearly two months earlier than scheduled. "Gary" never really found an audience for its gruesome tale about the lowly servants forced to clean up after the bloody battle that closes one of Shakespeare’s darkest plays.

Though earning seven Tony nominations, including best play, best director George C. Wolfe, and nods for actresses Julie White and Kristine Nielsen, the play went home empty-handed. (Its three-time Tony winning star Nathan Lane wasn’t even nominated.)

It was a hard sell from the get-go, with divided reviews and plenty of audience members offended by the raunchy humor and extensive gore. Even before opening there was a casting crisis when Lane's original co-star Andrea Martin was injured and had to withdraw, setting the opening back two weeks. Recently, attendance has been dwindling, with the show making just 24 percent of its box-office potential last week, according to the Broadway League.

When it closes at the Booth Theatre, the show will have played 45 previews and 65 regular performances.

Barbara Schuler author photo

Barbara Schuler is Newsday's theater critic, reviewing openings on and off Broadway as well as on the Island.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Zendaya stars in the HBO drama series "Euphoria." 'Euphoria': The bleakest show you'll see this summer
James Corden, seen on Sunday, hosted the Tony Tony Awards ratings hit an all-time low
Jill Hennessy attends the Food Bank for New Jill Hennessy talks her new series, My Father's Place, more
Ted Danson stars as Michael on NBC's "The 'The Good Place' ending after its next season
André De Shields accepts the Tony on Sunday 'Hadestown' wins big with 8 Tony Awards
News 12 anchor Carol Silva is retiring after Longtime News 12 anchor Carol Silva is retiring
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search