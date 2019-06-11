How appropriate that what often amounts to the annual post-Tony Broadway bloodbath starts with a play all about bloodbaths. Taylor Mac’s irreverent comedy “Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus” will close Sunday, nearly two months earlier than scheduled. "Gary" never really found an audience for its gruesome tale about the lowly servants forced to clean up after the bloody battle that closes one of Shakespeare’s darkest plays.

Though earning seven Tony nominations, including best play, best director George C. Wolfe, and nods for actresses Julie White and Kristine Nielsen, the play went home empty-handed. (Its three-time Tony winning star Nathan Lane wasn’t even nominated.)

It was a hard sell from the get-go, with divided reviews and plenty of audience members offended by the raunchy humor and extensive gore. Even before opening there was a casting crisis when Lane's original co-star Andrea Martin was injured and had to withdraw, setting the opening back two weeks. Recently, attendance has been dwindling, with the show making just 24 percent of its box-office potential last week, according to the Broadway League.

When it closes at the Booth Theatre, the show will have played 45 previews and 65 regular performances.