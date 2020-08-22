TODAY'S PAPER
LI's Isabella Rossellini to host The Gateway's Drive-in Gala

Actress Isabella Rossellini, who lives in Bellport, will

Actress Isabella Rossellini, who lives in Bellport, will co-host The Gateway's Drive-in Gala on Sept. 25 and 26. Credit: Sipa USA via AP/Abaca Press

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
The Gateway is is about to present two starry nights at the drive-in.

On Sept. 25 and 26, the Bellport-based theater will present its first Drive-in Gala, a celebration of the theater's 70th anniversary. Proceeds from the fundraising event will go toward the theater as well as its scholarship programs and community outreach efforts.  

The two-night event will be hosted by actress and Bellport resident Isabella Rossellini and the theater's executive artistic director Paul Allan. The gala will also feature a host of clips from past Gateway productions along with virtual appearances and performances from actors who have appeared in those shows.

Among the celebrities who will be doing virtual guests spots include Sally Struthers, who starred in "9 to 5" in 2012; Julia Macchio, who headlined "Flashdance" in 2018, and Renee Taylor, whose one-woman show "My Life on a Diet" was performed there in February. Commack native Ralph Macchio will also pop up in a recorded segment. There will also be interactive moments involving the audience.

The idea for the gala sprang from the Gateway's success this summer with its series of drive-in movies which have been taking place six nights a week since June.

The festivities will begin at 7 p.m. each night and the $75 per person ticket includes a box of goodies to nibble on. Face masks are required and social-distancing guidelines will be enforced. For more information or to reserve tickets, go to thegateway.org.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

