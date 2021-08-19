If you want to see The Gateway's production of "Newsies" which begins at the Patchogue Theatre on Wednesday, you'd better be vaccinated for COVID-19.

On Thursday, The Gateway announced that only fully vaccinated audience members will be admitted to the show, which runs through Sept. 11. Patrons will be asked to show proof of vaccination and will be required to wear masks at all times in the theater. The company also said that everyone working on "Newsies," including all actors, musicians, technical support personnel, directors, designers, box office and administrative staff have all been fully vaccinated.

"This is an important and positive step we have taken to do our part to put an end to the global pandemic that has crippled the world, and especially the entertainment industry for the past 16 months," said Paul Allan, executive artistic director of The Gateway, which is based in Bellport. " 'Newsies' will be a great way to come out and enjoy a full-scale Broadway musical surrounded by theater patrons who are also doing their part to stay safe and can be comforted to know that there are no exceptions to the vaccination policy."

Fully vaccinated teens will be admitted at half price, the theater said. For tickets, go to thegateway.org.

"Newsies," which had a successful run on Broadway from March 2012 through November 2014, is set in New York City in 1899 and follows a rebellious newsboy who incites his fellow workers to go on strike for better job conditions.