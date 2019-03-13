"The Bodyguard," the stage version of the 1992 box-office hit in which Whitney Houston made her film debut, will get its New York regional premiere at The Gateway in Bellport this summer. The show, which features some of Houston's most notable hits — "One Moment in Time," "I Wanna Dance With Somebody" and her cover version of Dolly Parton's "I Will Always Love You" — is set to run July 3-20.

Opening Gateway's 70th-anniversary season from May 8 to 25 will be "On Your Feet!," the jukebox musical that tells the story of Grammy-winning icons Gloria and Emilio Estefan. Be warned: You will not be able to get "Rhythm Is Gonna Get You" out of your head.

Also on Gateway's schedule: the wickedly funny parody "Forbidden Broadway" (June 5-22), and the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic "The Sound of Music" (July 31-Aug. 17). And keeping us in suspense for a few weeks longer, Gateway has also announced a surprise "spectacular" musical at the Patchogue Theatre running Aug. 28-Sept. 14. Subscriptions go on sale Wednesday and individual tickets March 26 at thegateway.org.