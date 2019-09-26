'Girl From the North Country' cast set, more theater news

THE SHOW "Girl From the North Country"

THE DEAL Casting has been announced for the Broadway production of the Bob Dylan-Conor McPherson musical drama. Producers said 16 performers who appeared in last year’s Off-Broadway production at the Public Theater will return including Mare Winningham, David Pittu, Marc Kudisch and Luba Mason. They will be joined by Jay O. Sanders, who will play the lead role of boardinghouse owner Nick Laine. “Girl from the North Country” will begin previews at the Belasco Theatre on Feb. 7 and opens March 5.

THE SHOW "Tale of the Allergist's Wife"

THE DEAL Playwright and performer Charles Busch, who penned the 1999 hit comedy "Allergist's Wife," will take on the title role (originally played by Linda Lavin) in a one-night-only reading to benefit the Actors Fund on Nov. 18 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on Broadway. Lavin will still take part in the event, along with the other original cast members, Michele Lee and Tony Roberts.

THE SHOW "Saturday Night Fever"

THE DEAL Former cast members of the Broadway musical adaptation of the 1977 John Travolta film “Saturday Night Fever” will celebrate the show’s 20th anniversary with a flash mob in Times Square on Oct. 5 at 7 p.m. Among those scheduled to appear are Paige Price, Orfeh, Bryan Batt and Andy Karl. The performers will recreate part of the show’s “Mega Mix” finale with the original choreography.



WHAT Strike averted



THE DEAL The Broadway League (the trade association representing producers and theater owners) and Actors’ Equity Association (the actors’ union) announced that they have tentatively agreed upon a new contract. The action would avoid the possibility of a strike that would shut down Broadway shows. According to Actors’ Equity, the new contract provides for compensation increases and addresses the work conditions of stage managers and swings (performers who understudy multiple ensemble roles).

PREMIERING THIS WEEK

THE GREAT SOCIETY

Brian Cox stars as former President Lyndon B. Johnson in this follow-up to the 2014 hit "All the Way," that also features Richard Thomas as Hubert Humphrey. The play opens Tuesday at the Vivian Beaumont Theatre and runs through Nov. 30. Tickets start at $69; 212-239-6200, telecharge.com

FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME The freestyle/rap/comedy improv troupe whose founders include Lin-Manuel Miranda are about to take Broadway by storm. The show opens Wednesday and runs through Jan. 5. Tickets start at $59; 212-239-6200, telecharge.com