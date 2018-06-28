Glenda Jackson coming to Broadway as King Lear

Glenda Jackson can't stay away from Broadway for long. With her Tony-winning run in Edward Albee's "Three Tall Women" just closed, she's set to return next spring in "King Lear." And, yes, she'll play Lear, a role she performed in 2016 at the Old Vic in London.

Doing Lear in London "was a wonderful and fulfilling experience, but this is a role you continue to work on and make new discoveries," said Jackson in a statement. "I am thrilled to have the opportunity to explore the role anew."

Jackson's run in the Albee revival marked her return to Broadway after 30 years, 23 of them spent in Britain's Parliament. The production, with a second Tony-winning performance from Laurie Metcalf, routinely broke house records at the Golden Theatre.

The upcoming "Lear" will be completely new, said producer Scott Rudin, with additional cast and creative team to be announced later. It's scheduled to start previews on March 16, opening on April 11 at a theater yet to be named.