'Glengarry Glen Ross' with women in the works

Kelli O'Hara to star in "Kiss Me, Kate"; "A Bronx Tale" to close Aug. 5,

Will David Mamet be involved in an all

Will David Mamet be involved in an all female version of "Glengarry Glen Ross"? Photo Credit: Getty Images/Ernesto S. Ruscio

By Matt Windman amNewYork Theater Critic
THE SHOW "Glengarry Glen Ross"

THE DEAL It sounds hard to believe, but People Magazine reports that an all-female Broadway revival of David Mamet’s cutthroat capitalism drama is in the works. Mamet is very particular about how his plays are presented. It is unclear whether Mamet would revise the play for females, as Neil Simon did with “The Odd Couple.” Not long ago, Mamet shut down a regional production of his two-person sexual harassment drama “Oleanna” because it attempted to incorporate cross-gender casting. He has also threatened to levy fines against any productions of his plays that add post-show talk-back sessions. 

THE SHOW "Kiss Me Kate"

THE DEAL Tony nominee Will Chase will play Fred/Petruchio opposite Kelli O'Hara' as Lilli/Katharine in the Roundabout Theatre Company's Broadway revival of Cole Porter's musical comedy based on Shakespeare's "The Taming of the Shrew." It will play Studio 54 beginning in February. Chase previously appeared in "The Mystery of Edwin Drood" at the same theater.

THE SHOW "Straight White Men"

THE DEAL Tom Skerritt has departed Young Jean Lee’s new Broadway drama for undisclosed “personal reasons.” Skerritt last appeared on Broadway in 2013 in the short-lived stage adaptation of John Grisham’s legal thriller “A Time to Kill.” He is being replaced by Denis Arndt. “Straight White Men," which also stars Josh Charles, Armie Hammer and transgender activist Kate Bornstein, opens July 23.

THE SHOW "A Bronx Tale"

THE DEAL The Broadway musical will close on Aug. 5 following a nearly two-year run. Actor-writer Chazz Palminteri, the man behind all three versions of “A Bronx Tale” (one-man show, 1993 film adaptation, musical), recently stepped into the production, recreating his screen role as the gangster Sonny at select performances in place of Nick Cordero. The producers will launch a national tour in the fall.

