Greg Kinnear to make Broadway debut in 'To Kill a Mockingbird'

Greg Kinnear will play Atticus Finch in "To

Greg Kinnear will play Atticus Finch in "To Kill a Mockingbird" beginning April 21. Credit: Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter / Andrew Toth

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
"To Kill a Mockingbird" is about to get a new Atticus Finch. Greg Kinnear will make his Broadway debut in Aaron Sorkin's Tony-winning play beginning April 21, producers announced Tuesday.

Kinnear, 56, who was Oscar-nominated for his performance in the 1997 movie "As Good As It Gets," will replace Ed Harris, whose final performance in the drama based on Harper Lee's classic novel will be April 19. Harris will star in Wednesday's performance of the show at Madison Square Garden for 18,000 New York City school kids.

Jeff Daniels starred as Finch when "Mockingbird" opened in December 2018. Since then, the show has become the most successful American play in Broadway history and has not played to an empty seat.

