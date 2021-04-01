Now this is what 90 looks like.

Oscar winners Julianne Moore and F. Murray Abraham, comic Joy Behar, Garden City's Susan Lucci and writer Salman Rushdie are among the big names who'll be coming to Guild Hall this summer to celebrate the East Hampton venue's 90th season, the theater announced Thursday.

Kicking off the season will be the virtual poetry performance "Reawakenings" on May 23. The theater will then begin its outdoor "Play in the Garden" series June 4-5 with a "Weekend of Wasserstein" featuring works by Wendy Wasserstein. Other weekends will be devoted to plays by Edward Albee, Kurt Vonnegut and Tom Wolfe. Audience members can sit in lawn circles that are spaced apart to allow for social distancing.

While those performers, along with many others including Bill Irwin, Mercedes Ruehl and Michael Cerveris are all committed to perform, details are still being finalized on which shows they'll appear in. The theater will also host a series of outdoor film screenings.

For show schedules and information on tickets and pricing, go to guildhall.org.