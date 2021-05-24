TODAY'S PAPER
'Hadestown' jumps ahead of pack to welcome Broadway patrons

Tony Award-winning musical "Hadestown" will reopen at the

Tony Award-winning musical "Hadestown" will reopen at the Walter Kerr Theatre on Sept. 2. Credit: AP / Mark Lennihan

By The Associated Press
Print

"Hadestown," the brooding musical about the underworld, has set its Broadway reopening date on Sept. 2, jumping ahead of such megahits as "Hamilton" and "Wicked" to position itself as the first show to welcome audiences on Broadway since the pandemic.

Producers announced Monday that tickets will go on sale June 11 for the eight-time Tony Award-winning musical and that the production will resume playing the Walter Kerr Theatre weeks before its rivals. The first Broadway show to welcome a live audience is likely to get a lot of attention.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo had said Broadway theaters could reopen Sept. 14 but producers "may make their own economic decision as to when they reopen." They also will be allowed to decide their own entry requirements, like whether people must prove they’ve been vaccinated to attend a show.

Soon thereafter, "Hamilton," "Wicked" and "The Lion King" announced they would restart their shows Sept. 14.

All city theaters abruptly closed on March 12, 2020, knocking out all shows, including 16 that were still scheduled to open.

REOPENING. Meanwhile, "Girl from the North Country," the musical in which playwright Conor McPherson re-imagines the songs of Bob Dylan, announced Monday (Dylan's 80th birthday) that it will reopen on Oct. 13 at the Belasco Theatre. The show began performances on Feb. 7, 2020, at the Belasco Theatre and opened on March 5, 2020, before Broadway was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tickets are on sale now.

'THOUGHTS' OPENING OCT. 31. The limited engagement of "Thoughts of a Colored Man" will begin preview performances on Oct. 1, making it the first new play on Broadway following the shutdown. The new play, which celebrates the vibrant and complex lives of Black men in America, will open Oct. 31 at the Golden Theatre. Tickets will go on sale to the public on June 18.

