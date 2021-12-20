TODAY'S PAPER
'Hamilton,' 'Aladdin' cancel performances through Christmas

People wearing protective masks walk under the "Hamilton"

People wearing protective masks walk under the "Hamilton" marquee at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on December 16, 2021 in New York City.  Credit: Getty Images/Dia Dipasupil

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
The Broadway musicals "Hamilton" and "Aladdin" have canceled performances through at least Christmas due to the surging COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday , the producers of the critically acclaimed blockbuster "Hamilton" tweeted that this week's performances "have been canceled due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases," and vowed, "We will have more information on upcoming performance as soon as possible."

Also on Monday, "Aladdin's" website posted this notice: "Through our continued rigorous testing protocols, breakthrough COVID-19 cases have been detected within the company of 'Aladdin' at The New Amsterdam Theatre. Because the wellness and safety of our guests, cast, and crew are our top priority, all performances through Saturday, December 25, 2021 are canceled. Performances are scheduled to resume on Sunday, December 26." Both shows' messages apologized for the disappointment and inconvenience, and said refunds would be available at point of purchase.

Several other shows canceled performances last week because of the pandemic, with planned reopenings Monday and Tuesday.

