EntertainmentTheater

Broadway smash 'Hamilton' with original cast coming to movie screens

Daveed Diggs, left, Okieriete Onaodowan, Anthony Ramos and

Daveed Diggs, left, Okieriete Onaodowan, Anthony Ramos and Lin-Manuel Miranda star in "Hamilton." Credit: Joan Marcus

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
The hottest ticket on Broadway is likely to be the hottest ticket in movie theaters come fall 2021. A live capture performance of the musical phenomenon "Hamilton" featuring Lin-Manuel Miranda and the rest of the original Broadway cast, will be released nationwide in movie theaters on Oct. 15, 2021.

Walt Disney Studios will release "Hamilton," which producers said will combine "the best elements of live theater and film." Miranda, who is one of the producers and stars as Alexander Hamilton, also wrote the songs, which put a modern, hip-hop-heavy spin on telling the saga of one of America's Founding Fathers. The cast also includes Daveed Diggs in the dual role of Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson; Renée Elise Goldsberry as Hamilton's sister-in-law Angelica Schuyler; Leslie Odom Jr. as Aaron Burr, and Jonathan Groff as King George. Thomas Kail directed the performance, which was filmed at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in June 2016.

“I fell in love with musical storytelling growing up with the legendary Howard Ashman-Alan Menken Disney collaborations — 'The Little Mermaid,' 'Beauty and The Beast,' 'Aladdin,' ” said Miranda. “I’m so proud of what Tommy Kail has been able to capture in this filmed version of 'Hamilton' — a live theatrical experience that feels just as immediate in your local movie theater.”

Since opening in August 2015, "Hamilton" has racked up unanimous critical accolades and a slew of awards including 11 Tonys, a Grammy for best musical theater album and the Pulitzer Prize for drama. Even after running for more than five years, "Hamilton" retained its spot as the highest-grossing Broadway show in 2019 with a whopping $159,176,002. All that green seems fitting for a show about America's first Secretary of the Treasury.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

