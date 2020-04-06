Lin-Manuel Miranda surprises young fan with 'Hamilton' song

Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winner Lin-Manuel Miranda and the cast of "Hamilton" surprised a young fan by performing that Broadway musical's opening number for her remotely via split-screen on the YouTube show "Some Good News with John Krasinski."

Sunday on Krasinski's feel-good DIY series, the "A Quiet Place" director and "The Office" star, 40, introduced 9-year-old Aubrey, "whose … long-awaited 'Hamilton' experience was canceled" when the national tour's March 21 stop in Jacksonville, Florida, was among those scuttled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

When Aubrey says that on a “Hamilton" fandom scale from 1 to 10 she rates herself "a million," Krasinski surprises her with a post-pandemic offer: "When it's all over, I will fly you and your mom to New York and you will see 'Hamilton' on Broadway."

Noting that the girl also likes the movie "Mary Poppins Returns," starring Krasinski's wife Emily Blunt and featuring Miranda in a supporting role, Krasinski brings on Blunt to say hello to the child. The couple then jokingly downplay Miranda's role in the film, calling him little more than a backup dancer, when Miranda himself jumps in via remote video.

"I'm sorry you didn't get to see 'Hamilton.' It's so nice to meet you," the musical's creator-star, 40, tells the dumbstruck girl. When Krasinski mock-brags about treating Aubrey and her mother to "Hamilton" on Broadway, Miranda replies, "I think we can top that right now."

He then plays a few piano notes of what Aubrey immediately recognizes as "my favorite song" from the show, the opening number "Alexander Hamilton." In a separate remote feed, star Leslie Odom Jr., a Tony winner for his role as Aaron Burr, sings the first lyrics. Anthony Ramos, who played both John Laurens and Philip Hamilton, comes in, followed by Tony-winner Daveed Diggs (Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson). More and more original cast members join in, filling as many as 16 split screens at once over the nearly four-minute course of the song.

"If you can't go to 'Hamilton,' we're bringing 'Hamilton' to you!" Krasinski happily tells the overwhelmed Aubrey.

"Thanks for tonight’s good news, @johnkrasinski," tweeted Miranda afterward.