The lion, the witch and the wardrobe of "Hamilton" will be back in all their glory for Broadway's opening night.

On Sept. 14, the Great White Way's three hottest tickets — "The Lion King," "Wicked" and the whirlwind known as "Hamilton" — will all resume performances for the first time since Broadway shut down on March 12, 2020. The announcement came on Tuesday's edition of "Good Morning America." Tickets for all three shows are on sale at ticketmaster.com.

Each year since 2015, "Hamilton," "The Lion King" and "Wicked" have consistently ranked as Broadway's highest-grossing shows. Disney's "The Lion King," which is based on the 1994 animated movie smash, is Broadway's third-longest running show of all time, right after "The Phantom of the Opera" and "Chicago." Since opening in November 1997, it has played 9,302 performances.

"Wicked," which is fifth on that list (after "Cats"), has had 6,836 performances since it premiered in October 2003. The spin on "The Wizard of Oz" explores the unlikely early friendship between Elphaba, who would go on to become the Wicked Witch of the West, and Galinda, who would change her name to Glinda, the good witch.

The hip-hop sensation "Hamilton," created by Lin-Manuel Miranda, has played 1,919 performances since hitting Broadway in July 2015. It racked up 11 Tony Awards, including best musical, and earned the Pulitzer Prize for drama. A filmed performance of the show centered on America's Founding Fathers that premiered on Disney Plus in July was one of the most-streamed programs of 2020.

Also announced on Tuesday were the return of "Tina — The Tina Turner Musical," which will reopen on Oct. 8 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, and "Jagged Little Pill," which starts up Oct. 21 at the Broadhurst Theatre. The two shows, which opened in the fall of 2019, are both Tony Award nominees for best musical.

FInally, producers of "MJ," the new musical inspired by the life of music legend Michael Jackson, will finally have its long-awaited Broadway premiere. Previews are set to begin on Dec. 6 with opening night scheduled for Feb. 1.