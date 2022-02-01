TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
EntertainmentTheater

'Hangmen' to finally open on Broadway in April

Alfie Allen fro "Game of Thrones" will make

Alfie Allen fro "Game of Thrones" will make his Broadway debut in "Hangmen." Credit: Getty Images/Kevork Djansezian

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Print

Martin McDonagh's dark comedy "Hangmen," which was supposed to run on Broadway in 2020 but got canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, will finally premiere in April.

The play about Britain's last executioner who opens a pub after capital punishment is abolished, will begin previews at the Golden Theatre on April 8 and open on April 21. "Hangmen" will mark the Broadway debut of Alfie Allen, who played Theon Greyjoy on "Game of Thrones." David Threlfall, who starred in the British version of the TV series "Shameless," will play the executioner turned pub owner.

The show played 13 previews two years ago before the Broadway lockdown on March 12, 2020. On March 23 of that year, it was announced that the production had been canceled.

Presale tickets for "Hangmen" are on sale through 9:59 a.m. Thursday for American Express members at telecharge.com. Audience Rewards members can purchase presale tickets from 10 a.m. Thursday through 9:59 a.m. Monday. Telecharge will begin selling tickets to the general public Monday at 10 a.m.

"Hangmen" premiered at London's Royal Court Theatre in September 2015 and went on to win the Olivier Award, Britain's equivalent of the Tony, for best new play. The show then ran Off-Broadway from January through March 2018.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

