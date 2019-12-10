Musical about LI's Harry Chapin is in the works

Did someone order a "Taxi?"

A stage musical about Harry Chapin, the Long Island singer-songwriter-humanitarian who died in 1981, is being developed by Patriot Productions. The show has the support of Chapin's widow, Sandy, and his brothers Tom and Steve Chapin, who will serve as consultants.

"Harry Chapin: The Story of a Life" will be a biography of the performer and will feature a score made up of his songs, including "Taxi," "Cat's in the Cradle" and "W.O.L.D." In addition to his musical career, the show will focus on Chapin's humanitarian efforts, including his fight against world hunger by founding Manhattan-based WhyHunger and LI Cares Inc.-The Harry Chapin Food Bank based in Hauppauge.

Mark Mitri, who is penning the book for the musical, told Broadway World that the producers "intend to use this show as a vehicle to raise funds for the foundations that carry on Harry's mission."

Chapin was 38 years old when he was killed on July 16, 1981, when a tractor trailer smashed into his Volkswagen Rabbit on the Long Island Expressway in Jericho. He had been on his way to perform at a free concert at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow.