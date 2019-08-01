THE SHOW A Cole Porter concert

THE DEAL Harry Connick Jr., who was last seen on Broadway in 2012 in a misguided flop revival of “On a Clear Day You Can See Forever,” will return for the holidays with a new concert celebrating and reinterpreting the work of songwriter Cole Porter. It will play the Nederlander Theatre, where “Pretty Woman” is about to close, in December. Last year, Connick headlined the world premiere of a musical adaptation of the 1973 film “The Sting” at Paper Mill Playhouse in Millburn, New Jersey.

THE SHOW "Moulin Rouge!"

THE DEAL Immediately following its July 25 opening on Broadway, the producers of “Moulin Rouge!” announced that plans are underway to bring the show to Australia, with an opening in Melbourne in 2021. Global Creatures, the show’s main producer, hails from Australia. Baz Luhrmann, who directed the 2001 film of the same name, is also Australian.

THE SHOW "The Rose Tattoo"

THE DEAL Emun Elliott, who played Marillon in season one of "Game of Thrones," has joined the cast of the Roundabout Theatre Company’s Broadway revival of “The Rose Tattoo.” Elliott will play the truck driver who falls for a lonely widow, played by Marisa Tomei, in the Tennessee Williams drama, which begins previews Sept. 19 and opens Oct. 15.

WHAT Autism-friendly Broadway performances

THE DEAL Theatre Development Fund, a not-for-profit group that promotes accessibility to the theater, will spearhead autism-friendly performances of five Broadway shows next season for families with children and adults on the autism spectrum. The participating shows are “The Lion King,” “Frozen,” “Wicked,” “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” and “Aladdin.” “The energy in the theatre is electric at the autism-friendly performances … It comes from an audience knowing they are free to be themselves enjoying the show, and actors who embrace the opportunity to share it with them,” said Lisa Carling, TDF’s director of accessibility programs, in a statement. For more information, visit tdf.org.