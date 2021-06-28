It's magic time again for Harry Potter.

The Tony Award-winning drama "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" will resume performances at Broadway's Lyric Theatre on Nov. 16, the show's producers announced on Monday. Originally presented in two parts, the show has been restaged and will now be offered as a single performance. Tickets go on sale on July 12 at harrypotteronstage.com.

"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" opened on Broadway in April 2018 following a successful run in London. When the play shut down in March 2020, it had played 785 performances. The show has been both a critical and commercial smash that earned six Tony Awards in 2018 including one for best play.

In addition to its Broadway return, "Harry Potter" will also open in San Francisco in January and in Toronto in May.