"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" has just conjured up a new date for its return to Broadway.

The Tony Award-winning smash will reopen at the Lyric Theatre on Nov. 12, four days earlier than the Nov 16 date announced on June 28. As reported last month, "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," will be presented as a single performance in a newly restaged abridged version. Before the show was shut down on March 12, 2020 due to the pandemic, it had been performed in two parts and has played 785 performances.

Tickets went on sale Monday at harrypotteronstage.com.

In addition to its Broadway return, "Harry Potter" will open in San Francisco in January and in Toronto in May.