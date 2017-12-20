Attention all Muggles. On Feb. 7, tickets for the Broadway show “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” will be made available in a presale from Ticketmaster Verified Fan. The presale will cover performances from March 16, 2018, through March 9, 2019.

The show, which has been a huge hit in London, is based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, and will be presented in two parts.

Tickets will cut across all price points. Producers Sonia Friedman and Colin Callender have stated that there are more than 300 seats each for performance priced at $40 or less, including 150 seats at $20 per part.