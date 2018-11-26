The limits of Harry Potter's magic appear to be endless. The two-part "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" set a Broadway record in ticket sales for a nonmusical for the week ending Sunday with a gross of $2,338,315.

This isn't the first time "Harry Potter" has made Broadway history since opening in April at the Lyric Theatre. The show hit a weekly ticket sales high of $2,277,446 set in June, one week after it won six Tony Awards including one for best play.

On Thursday at 11 a.m., a new block of tickets will be made available for performances through Sept. 29 at all price points starting from $40 per part. Those hoping for a shot at seats can "get in line" by joining the Virtual Waiting Room at 10:30 a.m. at harrypottertheplay.com.

Based on an original story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" centers on a grown-up Harry dealing with his job at the Ministry of Magic and his relationship with his son, Albus, who is having a hard time dealing with the family legacy.