'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' sets Broadway sales record

Noma Dumezweni as Hermione Granger, Jamie Parker as

Noma Dumezweni as Hermione Granger, Jamie Parker as Harry Potter and Paul Thornley as Ron Weasley star in " Harry Potter and the Cursed Child." Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
The limits of Harry Potter's magic appear to be endless. The two-part "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" set a Broadway record in ticket sales for a nonmusical for the week ending Sunday with a gross of $2,338,315.

This isn't the first time "Harry Potter" has made Broadway history since opening in April at the Lyric Theatre. The show hit a weekly ticket sales high of $2,277,446 set in June, one week after it won six Tony Awards including one for best play. 

On Thursday at 11 a.m., a new block of tickets will be made available for performances through Sept. 29 at all price points starting from $40 per part. Those hoping for a shot at seats can "get in line" by joining the Virtual Waiting Room at 10:30 a.m. at harrypottertheplay.com.

Based on an original story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" centers on a grown-up Harry dealing with his job at the Ministry of Magic and his relationship with his son, Albus, who is having a hard time dealing with the family legacy.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

