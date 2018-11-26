TODAY'S PAPER
52° Good Afternoon
52° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentTheater

'Head Over Heels' closing on Broadway

Andrew Durand and Alexandra Socha play starry-eyed lovers

Andrew Durand and Alexandra Socha play starry-eyed lovers in "Head Over Heels." Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Print

"Head Over Heels," the Broadway musical featuring the music of The Go-Go's, will soon be gone gone. Producers announced on Monday that the show will play its final performance at the Hudson Theatre on Jan. 6.

The quirky musical wove in Go-Go's hits like "We Got the Beat" and "Our Lips Are Sealed" into a story about royals in Elizabethan England that was told in (mostly) iambic pentameter and involved significant cross dressing and mistaken identities. "Head Over Heels," which opened in July, garnered generally favorable reviews and was especially notable for its casting of Peppermint, a runner-up in "RuPaul's Drag Race" and the first female transgender performer to originate a principal role on Broadway.

“Along with my partners, creative team and cast, it was our desire to create a piece of live theatre that celebrates love of all kinds and portrays a world of beauty in which joy and acceptance reign above all else,” said lead producer Christine Russell. “We are incredibly proud of what 'Head Over Heels' has come to represent, not only on Broadway, but for future generations of theatergoers.”

When the show closes, "Head Over Heels" will have played 188 performances and 37 previews.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

More Entertainment

Country star Roy Clark, the guitar virtuoso and Recent notable deaths
In this undated image provided by NBC shows, Jerry Springer is getting new court show, 'Judge Jerry'
The Voltron team of teens gets their lions New family shows, movies streaming on Netflix in November
Gabriel Cordell rolls himself via an unmodified wheelchair Netflix doc looks at LIer's cross-country wheelchair journey
Joe Morton as the Rev. Arthur Finer Joe Morton talks 'God Friended Me,' dropping out of Hofstra
Kiernan Shipka stars in Netflix's "The Chilling Adventures Warner Bros. settles 'Adventures of Sabrina' suit