'Head Over Heels' closing on Broadway

"Head Over Heels," the Broadway musical featuring the music of The Go-Go's, will soon be gone gone. Producers announced on Monday that the show will play its final performance at the Hudson Theatre on Jan. 6.

The quirky musical wove in Go-Go's hits like "We Got the Beat" and "Our Lips Are Sealed" into a story about royals in Elizabethan England that was told in (mostly) iambic pentameter and involved significant cross dressing and mistaken identities. "Head Over Heels," which opened in July, garnered generally favorable reviews and was especially notable for its casting of Peppermint, a runner-up in "RuPaul's Drag Race" and the first female transgender performer to originate a principal role on Broadway.

“Along with my partners, creative team and cast, it was our desire to create a piece of live theatre that celebrates love of all kinds and portrays a world of beauty in which joy and acceptance reign above all else,” said lead producer Christine Russell. “We are incredibly proud of what 'Head Over Heels' has come to represent, not only on Broadway, but for future generations of theatergoers.”

When the show closes, "Head Over Heels" will have played 188 performances and 37 previews.