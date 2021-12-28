Hugh Jackman, currently in previews for February's scheduled opening of Broadway's "The Music Man," has contracted COVID-19, while the show itself has extended its canceled performances through Jan. 1.

"I just wanted you to hear from me that I tested positive this morning for COVID," two-time Tony Award winner Jackman, 53, said in a video across his social media around 12:40 p.m. Tuesday. "My symptoms are like a cold: I have a scratchy throat and a bit of a runny nose, but I'm fine. And I'm just going to do everything I can to get better, ASAP. And as soon as I'm cleared, I'll be back upon the stage, heading to River City," the fictional town of Meredith Wilson's classic 1957 musical, now in its third Broadway revival.

"Please stay safe, be healthy, be kind," he concluded.

The Twitter and Instagram Stories accounts for "The Music Man" reposted Jackman's message and added the information, "Hugh Jackman will return to The Music Man on January 6, 2022." His standby, or primary substitute, is Max Clayton and his understudy is Sean Montgomery. The Instagram account for "The Music Man" commented on Jackman's post, "Sending love and a warm cup of soup!"

On Instagram Stories, where posts cycle out after 24 hours, Jackman's co-star Sutton Foster, who announced on Friday she had tested positive for COVID-19, reposted Jackman's video and added in graphical text, "Get Better Soon, My Friend. See you again so soon, @thehughjackman. And everyone at @musicmanbway." Comedian Kathy Griffin replied to Jackman's tweet, "Ugh, sorry to hear this. Feel better and speedy recovery."

Minutes before Jackman's announcement, the producers of "The Music Man" announced on Twitter and Instagram Stories that they were extending a previous notification of performances being canceled on Dec. 25 and 26: "All performances of Broadway's The Music Man are canceled through January 1. All tickets can be refunded or exchanged at point of purchase. Performances will resume on Sunday, January 2. Sending you warm wishes for the New Year from the entire company of The Music Man."

The show did not play on Dec. 27 since Mondays are normally dark on Broadway.