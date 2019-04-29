Hugh Jackman to perform at Coliseum in October

Living up to his reputation as a truly great showman, Hugh Jackman has extended the world tour he's starting in a week, including a stop at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale on Oct. 5.

But first he needs to do some trimming. Jackman's been saying for months that the production titled "The Man. The Music. The Show." is running more than four hours. He plans to perform songs from his Oscar-nominated turn as Jean Valjean in the 2012 film version of "Les Misérables" as well as 2017's "The Greatest Showman," in which he played famed showman P.T. Barnum. Also on the bill are songs from his Tony-winning "The Boy From Oz" and we assume "The Music Man" (he's headlining the revival on Broadway in October 2020). He'd even like to do something from "Dear Evan Hansen," he told Playbill in a recent interview, noting that he would be portraying one "sad 50-year-old student still in high school ... stuff that means something to me, that illustrates part of my life."

Jackman, who plays disgraced former Roslyn schools superintendent Frank Tassone in the film "Bad Education" to be released later this year, also promises a lineup of guest stars along the way (the tour opens May 7 in Glasgow, Scotland, and will play Madison Square Garden June 28 and 29). He says his "Showman" co-star Keala Settle, who has recovered from brain surgery in April 2018, has signed on for some dates. He's also put out feelers to others including Sting, James Corden, Laura Benanti and his "Music Man" co-star Sutton Foster.

General sales for the Nassau Coliseum show start at 10 a.m. Friday at Tickemaster.com or NYCBLIVE.com; follow the tour at hughjackmantheshow.com.