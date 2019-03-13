Hugh Jackman deserves a 76-trombone salute for his return to Broadway. The Tony Award winner will star this fall in a revival of Meredith Willson's classic "The Music Man" as Harold Hill, a con man who brings lots of trouble to the folks of River City, producers announced Wednesday.

In a statement, the Aussie actor, 50, said he has a deep connection with "The Music Man," the first musical he appeared in at Knox Grammar School in Sydney in 1983. "That was probably the moment when the magic of theater was born in me,” he said. “The idea of bringing 'The Music Man' back to Broadway has been lurking in the back of my brain for a long time, maybe even for 35 years. …To finally be doing this is a huge thrill.”

The show, which opens Oct. 22, follows Jackman's world tour which stops at Madison Square Garden June 28-30. Jackman last appeared on Broadway in Jez Butterworth's drama "The River" in 2014. He also received Tonys for his performance as entertainer Peter Allen in "The Boy From Oz" in 2004 and "Hugh Jackman: Back on Broadway" in 2012.

"The Music Man" will be directed by Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Warren Carlyle, who teamed for the revival of "Hello, Dolly!" starring Bette Midler. This marks the third Broadway revival of "The Music Man," which opened in 1957 with Robert Preston as Hill. Dick Van Dyke played the role in 1980, and Craig Bierko and later Eric McCormack starred as a Hill in the production that ran from April 2000 to December 2001.

No word yet on who's been booked for Marian the librarian.