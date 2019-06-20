TODAY'S PAPER
70° Good Morning
SEARCH
70° Good Morning
EntertainmentTheater

Ian McKellen coming to Broadway for one night only

Ian McKellen will share stories of his career

Ian McKellen will share stories of his career in a special event at Broadway's Hudson Theatre on Nov. 5. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Jack Taylor

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Print

Harry Potter soon won't be the only wizard on Broadway.

Acclaimed actor Ian McKellen, perhaps best known for playing the wizard Gandalf in the “Lord of the Rings” films, will work his magic on Broadway in the one-night event “Ian McKellen On Stage: With Tolkien, Shakespeare, Others … And You!” on Nov. 5.

The show, which will take place at the Hudson Theatre, follows McKellen’s recent tour of more than 80 theaters throughout the United Kingdom. Much like that tour, the Broadway outing will consist of readings and anecdotes by McKellen, 80, about his career, with a special emphasis on his Shakespeare endeavors. The Guardian described the show as “an evening of autobiography that is a love letter to theatre” after a stop in Cheltenham, England, in May.

Tickets for the show are available at thehudsonbroadway.com. Proceeds will benefit Only Make Believe, a nonprofit that creates and performs interactive theater for chronically ill and disabled children.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Jack Nicholson and Peter Fonda from Columbia Pictures' What America watched, listened to in the summer of '69
Walter Cronkite keeps his eyes on his monitor Watching Apollo 11 with Uncle Walter
James Holzhauer, left, arrives at the 2019 NHL 'Jeopardy!' champ honors Trebek with cancer donation
Whether you're looking to cut the cord or Tired of Netflix? Get to know these streaming services
Jesse Tyler Ferguson attends the GQ Men of Ferguson to host 'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition' reboot
Lindsay Lohan attends MTV's "Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club" Lohan: 'Not enough drama in my life' for show
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search