Ian McKellen coming to Broadway for one night only

Harry Potter soon won't be the only wizard on Broadway.

Acclaimed actor Ian McKellen, perhaps best known for playing the wizard Gandalf in the “Lord of the Rings” films, will work his magic on Broadway in the one-night event “Ian McKellen On Stage: With Tolkien, Shakespeare, Others … And You!” on Nov. 5.

The show, which will take place at the Hudson Theatre, follows McKellen’s recent tour of more than 80 theaters throughout the United Kingdom. Much like that tour, the Broadway outing will consist of readings and anecdotes by McKellen, 80, about his career, with a special emphasis on his Shakespeare endeavors. The Guardian described the show as “an evening of autobiography that is a love letter to theatre” after a stop in Cheltenham, England, in May.

Tickets for the show are available at thehudsonbroadway.com. Proceeds will benefit Only Make Believe, a nonprofit that creates and performs interactive theater for chronically ill and disabled children.