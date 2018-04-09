Engeman extends ‘In the Heights’ for an extra week

The sizzling production of “In the Heights” at the John W. Engeman Theater at Northport has been extended for a week.

The full-of-life Lin-Manuel Miranda musical, which he started working on while still in college, was the winner of the 2008 best musical Tony Award and ran for nearly three years on Broadway. It tells the story of a Washington Heights barrio where the inhabitants are barely getting by but eager to make the most of their lives.

The show will now close on May 6; go to engemantheater.com for schedule and ticket information.