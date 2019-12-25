'West Side Story' opening pushed back due to star's injury

Producers of the latest Broadway revival of "West Side Story" have pushed its opening date back, following a knee injury suffered by star Isaac Powell.

"We're postponing two weeks — from February 6 to February 20 — to give Isaac the chance to recover from an injury to his knee, so that he can have the same duration of preview playing period we've always had scheduled," Baldwin-born producer Scott Rudin, 61, told Deadline.com. "Luckily he is much braver than me and will be back and playing his full, remarkable show very shortly."

The trade website said no specifics were available regarding the cause of the injury, but that it appeared to have occurred during Friday's preview performance.

Powell, who earned acclaim in the role of Daniel in the Tony Award-winning Best Revival of a Musical "Once on This Island” (2017), his Broadway debut, has not commented publicly. His most recent Instagram post, on Monday, 2019// simply promoted, without comment, a recent magazine feature on him. His Twitter account, which was active as of at least Oct. 7, has been shut down.

This current production of the much-revived 1957 classic "West Side Story," a Romeo-and-Juliet drama about rival teen gangs in Manhattan's pre-Lincoln Center West Side, has played 13 previews since Dec. 10 at the Broadway Theatre. As of Christmas Day, the official website still read, "Next Performance Thursday, December 26 at 2 PM." Powell plays Tony, of the Jets gang, who falls in love with Maria (Shereen Pimentel), sister of Bernardo (Amar Ramasar), leader of the Sharks.

In May, Powell and fellow Broadway actor Wesley Taylor (Plankton in "The SpongeBob SquarePants Musical"), who had met while attending the North Carolina School of the Arts, announced on Instagram they had become engaged.