EntertainmentTheater

LI's Isabella Rossellini to guest on Gateway's Facebook Live series

Isabella Rossellini's appearance on the Facebook Live series

Isabella Rossellini's appearance on the Facebook Live series "Sessions With the Stars" begins at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Credit: Invision / AP / Jordan Strauss

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Isabella Rossellini has been a frequent presence on the stage at The Gateway. Come Wednesday, the actress will make her debut on "Sessions With the Stars," the Bellport theater's Facebook Live interview series.

Hosted by Gateway's director of development and public relations Scot Patrick Allan, the series will give visitors the chance to ask Rossellini, the 67-year-old daughter of actress Ingrid Bergman and director Roberto Rossellini, questions about her career and life on her Bellport farm. The event will begin at 4 p.m. at facebook.com/TheGatewayPACSC.

"Sessions With the Stars" launched earlier this month. Previous guests have included the stars of last summer's production of "The Sound of Music" at Gateway and Elizabeth Stanley, the star of Broadway's "Jagged Little Pill."

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

