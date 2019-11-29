TODAY'S PAPER
Isabella Rossellini and friends coming to Gateway

By Daniel Bubbeo
If you remember "Mammas," Isabella Rossellini's 2013 Sundance Channel series about animals and their maternal instincts, you might want to make a beeline for The Gateway in Bellport.

On Dec. 13, the actress and Bellport resident will perform selections from the series, which she wrote and directed, as part of "An Evening With Isabella Rossellini and Friends" to benefit the theater. Don't be surprised if she pops up in several animal costumes.

The "Friends" in the show are an eclectic lot, all selected by Rossellini. There will be poetry readings from Christopher Knowles, screenings of short films by animator Hugo Guinness and a display by “artist of light” Lia Chavez. Nadia Quinn, who starred in "Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson" on Broadway, will reprise the original songs she performed at Feinstein’s/54 Below earlier this year.

Also on the bill are performers from recent Gateway productions including Brandi Burkhardt and Ryan K. Bailer from "The Sound of Music," Lukas Poost of "Kinky Boots, Moeisha McGill of "Memphis" and others.

Tickets for the show, which is recommended for mature audiences, are $70-$100. To reserve, call 631-286-1133 or visit thegateway.org.

