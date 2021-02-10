LI playwright's 'Jericho' opens virtual theater company
Jericho is about to be the scene of some virtual drama.
The 2009 play "Jericho" by East Northport playwright Jack Canfora will be the premiere offering of New Normal Rep, a streaming theater company that has enlisted a host of veteran performers including Marsha Mason, Jimmy Smits and Jill Eikenberry. Canfora's play, which is set during an emotional Thanksgiving family dinner and deals with 9/11, will stream from March 4 through April 4 at newnormalrep.org. Mason is the director and Eikenberry stars as the family matriarch.
The group's second offering, the Havana-set "Two Sisters and a Piano," will stream from April 21 to May 23 and stars Smits. Two additional plays have yet to be announced. Tickets are $25 ($10 for students and theater professionals) and can be purchased at the group's website.
"This is a significant moment," said Canfora, who is also the group's artistic director, in a statement. "We opt to work, to create theater."