Jericho is about to be the scene of some virtual drama.

The 2009 play "Jericho" by East Northport playwright Jack Canfora will be the premiere offering of New Normal Rep, a streaming theater company that has enlisted a host of veteran performers including Marsha Mason, Jimmy Smits and Jill Eikenberry. Canfora's play, which is set during an emotional Thanksgiving family dinner and deals with 9/11, will stream from March 4 through April 4 at newnormalrep.org. Mason is the director and Eikenberry stars as the family matriarch.

The group's second offering, the Havana-set "Two Sisters and a Piano," will stream from April 21 to May 23 and stars Smits. Two additional plays have yet to be announced. Tickets are $25 ($10 for students and theater professionals) and can be purchased at the group's website.

"This is a significant moment," said Canfora, who is also the group's artistic director, in a statement. "We opt to work, to create theater."