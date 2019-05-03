'Jagged Little Pill' gets Broadway premiere date

Alanis Morissette has gotten a lot of mileage out of her 1995 alt-rock album "Jagged Little Pill."

The singer, known for her emotional vocals, has celebrated anniversaries of the bestselling album (written in collaboration with Glen Ballard that has 33 million sales worldwide) with regular remakes — an acoustic version for the 10th in 2005, a couple of multidisc sets for the 20th in 2015. And now, "Jagged Little Pill" the musical, which will open on Broadway Dec. 5 after a widely praised run last summer at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts.



The show, to be directed by Diane Paulus ("Waitress"), uses the raw emotions of Morissette's music to tell the story of a suburban family forced to face harsh truths about their lives and gets into tough, hot-button topics like drug addiction, gender identity and sexual assault. Along with songs from the album, including her biggest hit, "Ironic," the musical will feature two additional numbers. Reviewing the Cambridge production, Variety called the musical "triumphant," saying "not since 'Rent' has a musical invested so many bravura roles with so much individual life."

The show, with a book by Diablo Cody ("Juno") and orchestrations by Tom Kitt ("Next to Normal") is set to start previews Nov. 3 at the Broadhurst Theatre, with tickets going on sale through Telecharge.com starting May 23. No word on casting yet, but we're holding out hope for Idina Menzel, who performed in a reading of the show in 2017.