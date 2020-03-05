THE SHOW "Cyrano de Bergerac"

THE DEAL James McAvoy will make his American stage debut as Edmond Rostand's lovestruck hero with a flair for swordplay and wordplay at Brooklyn Academy of Music's Harvey Theater from May 8 to 31. The London import, directed by Jamie Lloyd, is a radical take on the classic story of Cyrano and his unrequited love for the fair Roxane. Both Lloyd and McAvoy earned Olivier Award nominations for the London production last week, with the show up for best revival. Tickets go on sale March 20; to purchase call 718-636-4100 or visit bam.org.

THE SHOW "The Courtroom"

THE DEAL Patrick Wilson has been summoned to "The Courtroom." The two-time Tony nominee will star in Waterwell's latest edition of its verbatim re-enactments of deportation proceedings in New York City on Monday at Symphony Space's Peter Jay Sharp Theatre. The cast also includes Happy Anderson, Michael Braun, Hanna Cheek, Michael Bryan French, Mick Hilgers, Jayne Houdyshell, Linda Powell and Kristin Villanueva. The show starts at 7 p.m. and tickets are $26 ($17 age 30 and younger). To reserve, go to symphonyspace.org.

WHAT "Losing My Mind"

THE DEAL Maybe they should have called this album "A Little Night Disco Music." To mark composer Stephen Sondheim's 90th birthday on March 22, Broadway Records will release "Losing My Mind: A Sondheim Disco Dream" featuring 12 of his songs done to a disco beat. Among the tracks are "The Miller's Son" from "A Little Night Music," "Unworthy of Your Love" from "Assassins" and the album's title track from "Follies." Sondheim night fever begins with the album's digital release on March 20 before it hit stores on April 17.

PREMIERING THIS WEEK

SIX Marriage was no picnic for King Henry VIII of England, but it was even worse for his wives who sing about their marital woes in this pop musical. Opens Thursday at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre. $99-$199; 800-653-8000,

ticketmaster.com



Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

THE MINUTES Tracy Letts wrote and stars in this comedy about a small town with big secrets. Blair Brown, Armie Hammer and Jessie Mueller co-star. Opens March 15 at the Cort Theatre. $69-$249; 800-447-7400,

telecharge.com.

