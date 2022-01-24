James Snyder, who played the grown-up boy wizard Harry Potter in Broadway's "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," has been fired from the production following a complaint from fellow star Diane Davis and a subsequent investigation.

The Tony Award-winning drama's producers announced that the complaint from Davis, who played Harry's wife, Ginny Potter, came one week after the show returned from the coronavirus hiatus it and other Broadway shows began in March 2020. In a statement Sunday, they said: "On November 19, 2021, the producers … for the first time received a complaint from Diane Davis regarding the conduct of fellow cast member James Snyder. Immediately upon receiving this complaint the producers commissioned an independent investigation by a third party, and Mr. Snyder was suspended pending the investigation's completion."

At the conclusion of the investigation, the statement said, the producers "decided Mr. Snyder should not return to the production and terminated his contract."

The statement added that Davis, who has been married for 11 years and has three young daughters, "has made the personal decision to take a leave of absence. Out of respect for her privacy — and to maintain the integrity of the investigation — we will make no further comment regarding the matter. "

A sequel to author J.K. Rowling's young-adult novels about a wizarding school and its war against an evil sorcerer, and based on an original new story by her, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, the show opened April 22, 2018, with Jamie Parker as Harry and Poppy Miller as Ginny. Originally two plays with a combined running time of 5¼ hours, it returned after hiatus in previews on Nov. 12 as a single 3½-hour show, officially reopening on Dec. 7.

Snyder, 40, who according to his official bio and social media has been married to Jacqueline Snyder and is the father of a young son, starred in Broadway's 2008 "Cry-Baby." He later appeared in other Broadway shows and in such series as "Blue Bloods" and "The Good Wife," and succeeded original "Harry Potter" star Parker on March 20, 2019. Steve Haggard has taken over Snyder's role.

Neither James Snyder nor Jacqueline Snyder has commented publicly, and his representative did not respond to a Newsday request for comment.

Davis, whose Broadway credits include the 2012 revival "Golden Boy" and such TV series as "Elementary," "Power," "Person of Interest" and "Blue Bloods," has not commented publicly.