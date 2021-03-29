J.B. Smoove, more shows set for Westhampton Beach
Fall is getting even cooler at Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center. On Monday, the theater added new shows to its previously announced lineup of live in-person events, including a comedy night with "Curb Your Enthusiasm" star J.B. Smoove and a concert starring Latin performer José Feliciano.
The four new shows include a magic show on Oct. 3 featuring Justin Willman, the star of Netflix's "Magic for Humans" who also hosted Food Network's "Cupcake Wars." On Oct. 16, the theater will present "ABBA in Concert," a popular tribute show featuring the songs of the Swedish pop group. Feliciano takes the stage on Oct. 23 and Smoove — best known to "Curb" fans as the foul-mouthed Leon Black — will perform his stand-up comedy show on Nov. 13.
For more information or to purchase tickets, call 631-288-1500 or go to whbpac.org.
Earlier this month, the Westhampton Beach theater unveiled a lineup of eight other fall concerts beginning on Sept. 4 with That Motown Band. Other acts set to perform there this fall include singer-songwriter John Hiatt (Sept. 5), Latin band Los Lobos (Sept. 19), singer Steve Tyrell (Oct. 10), '70s hitmakers War (Oct. 14), Broadway star Laura Benanti with her one-woman show "Tales From Soprano Isle" (Oct. 17), Big Shot frontman Mike DelGuidice (Nov. 6) and '60s music icon Darlene Love (Nov. 20).