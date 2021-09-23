Jennifer Nettles is about to take over the next "Waitress" shift.

The Grammy Award-winning singer, who is half of the country music duo Sugarland, will replace Sara Bareilles in the role of everyone's favorite pie server from Oct. 19 through Nov. 24. Bareilles' final performance in the musical at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre is Oct. 17.

"Waitress" marks Nettles' second Broadway appearance. In 2015 she appeared as Roxie Hart for eight weeks in the long-running musical "Chicago." She is also developing a musical about Giulia Tofana, a 17th-century Italian who invented the poison Aqua Tofana, which she sold to women who wanted to murder their husbands.

"Waitress" came back to Broadway on Sept. 2, one of the first shows to begin performances since theaters shut down in March 2020. Its final performance is scheduled for Jan. 9.