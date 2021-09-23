TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
Good Afternoon
Theater

Jennifer Nettles lands 'Waitress' job on Broadway

Jennifer Nettles will take over for Sara Bareilles

Jennifer Nettles will take over for Sara Bareilles in "Waitress" starting Oct. 19. Credit: Shervin Lainez

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Jennifer Nettles is about to take over the next "Waitress" shift.

The Grammy Award-winning singer, who is half of the country music duo Sugarland, will replace Sara Bareilles in the role of everyone's favorite pie server from Oct. 19 through Nov. 24. Bareilles' final performance in the musical at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre is Oct. 17.

"Waitress" marks Nettles' second Broadway appearance. In 2015 she appeared as Roxie Hart for eight weeks in the long-running musical "Chicago." She is also developing a musical about Giulia Tofana, a 17th-century Italian who invented the poison Aqua Tofana, which she sold to women who wanted to murder their husbands.

"Waitress" came back to Broadway on Sept. 2, one of the first shows to begin performances since theaters shut down in March 2020. Its final performance is scheduled for Jan. 9.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

