EntertainmentTheater

Jeremy Jordan to star as Seymour in 'Little Shop of Horrors,' more theater news

Jeremy Jordan will star as Seymour in "Little Shop of Horrors" beginning March 17. Credit: Leslie Papa

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Print

THE SHOW "Little Shop of Horrors"

THE DEAL Jeremy Jordan will take over for Gideon Glick as the petrified florist Seymour in the Westside Theatre's smash revival from March 17 to May 10. He joins original cast members Tammy Blanchard as Audrey and Christian Borle as demonic dentist Orin Scrivello. Glick's final performance with the show will be March 15. Jordan, last seen on Broadway a year ago in "American Son," became a breakout star after his Tony-nominated performance as Jack Kelly in "Newsies" in 2012.

THE SHOW “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”

THE DEAL Paul Thornley, who originated the role of Ron Weasley in London and on Broadway, will reprise the part after a yearlong absence. After leaving the show last St. Patrick’s Day, Thornley returns on March 18 along with Brady Dalton Richards who will make his Broadway debut as Scorpius Malfoy. The two-part “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” which opened two years ago, has been both a commercial and critical success that earned six Tony Awards, including best play.

THE SHOW "Rock of Ages"

THE DEAL Dot-Marie Jones, who played the transgender Coach Beiste on the Fox series "Glee," will play club owner Dennis Dupree in the '80s hair band musical at New World Stages from Feb. 24 to April 19. Jones is the first woman to play Dupree, a role previously performed by two Long Islanders — Baldwin-raised Dee Snider on stage in 2010 and Amityville-born and Massapequa-raised Alec Baldwin in the 2012 film version.

WHAT “Women’s Day on Broadway”

THE DEAL March 8 is International Women’s Day, and in recognition, Disney on Broadway will host “Women’s Day on Broadway: The Decade Ahead and How Women Will Shape It” at the New Amsterdam Theatre at 1 p.m. on March 10. The annual event, which was launched in 2018, will feature panel discussions dealing with gender equality in the theater industry and elsewhere. Tickets are free and can be reserved at womenofbroadway.com.

